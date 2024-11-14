Tesla Recalls 2,431 Cybertrucks Over Propulsion Issue

Recall number six in 2024 for Tesla Cybertruck, and this time the fault cannot be fixed with an over-the-air software update

Tesla is once again having to recall thousands of its Cybertruck vehicles – the sixth recall this year for the slab-sided stainless steel pickup that costs upwards of $80,000.

According to a notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Wednesday, Tesla is recalling 2,431 Cybertrucks in order to replace defective drive inverters that could potentially result in a crash.

Tesla Cybertrucks are a relatively modern vehicle, after they were made available for sale in November 2023, after years of delays due to production problems and battery-supply constraints.

Latest recall

Tesla Cybertrucks are only sold in the United States, Canada and Mexico, as the vehicle doesn’t meet current European standards.

“Tesla is recalling certain 2024 Cybertruck vehicles,” stated the NHTSA in its latest notice. “A fault in the drive inverter may cause a loss of drive power to the wheels.”

And this recall is actually a physical recall for the vehicle, as the problem cannot simply be rectified with an over-the-air software update.

“Tesla service will replace the drive inverter, free of charge,” the US safety regulator said. “Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 4, 2025. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla’s number for this recall is SB-24-40-009.”

Loss of propulsion

Tesla explained that the faulty inverter could result in the loss of propulsion, that may in turn trigger a crash.

“If the inverter stops producing torque, the driver loses the ability to apply torque to the vehicle using the accelerator pedal resulting in a loss of propulsion, which may increase the risk of a collision,” Tesla wrote in a statement.

“No warning occurs prior to the loss of propulsion,” it added. “However, when the driver loses the ability to apply torque, they will immediately receive a visual alert on the user interface, with an instruction to safely pull over the vehicle to the side of the road and contact Tesla Roadside Assistance.”

Tesla said it is not aware of any collisions, fatalities or injuries that are or may be related to the condition.

The free replacement of the drive inverter will take approximately 3 hours.

Previous recalls

As stated above, Tesla’s Cybertrucks have been subjected to multiple recalls this year, both physical recalls and the much more simple over-the-air software updates.

For example Tesla had issued a physical recall in April due to a defect that could cause the accelerator pedal to stick in place when pressed down with force.

Due to a manufacturing defect, the pad could slip off of the accelerator pedal and cause the pedal to become trapped by the interior trim, resulting in unintended acceleration,

There was another physical recall in June over issues with Cybertruck windshield wipers and exterior trim.

In early October Tesla issued its fifth recall for more than 27,000 Cybertrucks due to delayed rear-view camera images that could impair driver visibility and increase crash risks.

Due to its design, rear visibility in the Cybertruck without camera can be limited for drivers.

Safety concerns

Tesla is currently facing four documented NHTSA investigations over possible safety defects.

The NHTSA has also raised concerns with Tesla that it was promoting its premium driver assistance system, marketed as “Full Self-Driving Supervised” (FSD), in a way that suggested the system could be used as a robotaxi and did not need driver attention

The Elon Musk firm is also facing a criminal probe by the US Department of Justice over claims its vehicles can drive themselves.

The most serious federal safety investigation however centres on FSD, and whether it is safe to use in glaring sunlight or fog.

Tesla of course has two driver assistance programs. All new Tesla vehicles have the standard driver assistance system installed called Autopilot.

But Tesla also sells the more advanced FSD option (now marketed as “Full Self-Driving Supervised”) for an upfront fee, as well as a monthly charge. This enables Tesla vehicles to change lanes and park autonomously.

Trump appointment

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly clashed with the NHTSA and other federal regulators over the years.

But now there is concern that after Elon Musk’s appointment this week by Donald Trump to co-led the non-government department called the Department of Government Efficiency, could result in even less regulation in the United States.

Musk has previously stated he intends to use his influence to cut federal spending (by $2 trillion) and reduce regulations.

The concern is this could potentially result in changes to federal motor vehicle safety standards (which are implemented and enforced by the NHTSA as well as other federal agencies).