TikTok Preparing Mexico E-Commerce Launch As US Ban Looms

TikTok planning February launch in Mexico of highly successful e-commerce platform, as deadline looms for potential US ban

TikTok is reportedly planning to expand its e-commerce operation, TikTok Shop, into Mexico beginning in February, as a deadline looms that could see it banned in the US.

The expansion plans demonstrate how TikTok, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, is pushing ahead with its highly successful e-commerce features even as a law passed last April may see it banned in the US as of 19 January.

The Mexico launch is expected to be the first stage of a broader rollout across Latin America for TikTok Shop.

The platform has begun inviting merchants to open stores on the platform ahead of an expected February launch, The South China Morning Post reported, citing unnamed sources.

Latin America rollout

Merchants with a locally registered entity are eligible to sign up and be exempt from commission fees for the first 90 days of commercial activity, the report said.

The Mexico launch was initially expected last summer, but was delayed amidst scrutiny of TikTok in the US.

Online merchants that perform well on TikTok’s US operation, Amazon.com and Mercado Libre, an Argentina-based shopping platform popular in Latin America, are also expected to be invited to join in the Mexico launch, the report said.

Certain types of merchandise will be restricted in Mexico, including jewellery, healthcare, and maternity and baby products.

TikTok Shop began operations last month in Spain and Ireland, and is already seeing strong sales in the US, the UK and six countries in Southeast Asia.

Douyin, ByteDance’s domestic analogue to TikTok, also sees huge e-commerce sales in the mainland China.

Rapid growth

Last year TikTok Shop showed a sevenfold increase in gross merchandise volume (GMV) to between $7 billion (£6bn) and $8bn in the US, its fastest-growing market, according to EchoTik, a TikTok-focused market researcher.

US sales on TikTok Shop last year surpassed two major brands, Shein and Sephora, according to a 2025 consumer trends report by Coefficient Capital and journalist Dan Frommer published in December.

Thailand and Indonesia were TikTok’s other major e-commerce markets last year, EchoTik said.