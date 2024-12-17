TikTok Shop US Sales Surpass Shein, Sephora

After launching in September 2023, TikTok Shop rises to broad popularity with US sales surpassing Shein, Sephora as it faces ban

US sales on TikTok’s e-commerce feature, TikTok Shop has surpassed two major brands, Shein and Sephora, according to a 2025 consumer trends report by Coefficient Capital and journalist Dan Frommer.

After launching only in September 2023, TikTok’s e-commerce sales have grown quickly to overtake US sales of Shein, Sephora, and Qurate Retail Group, the owner of brands including QVC, the study found.

Sephora is a retail unit of LVMH that reached $10 billion (£7.8bn) in revenues across North America in 2023, while Shein is a Chinese-founded fast-fashion brand that has become popular in the US and around the world.

The study found 45 percent of those surveyed had bought fashion, clothing and accessories via TikTok, followed by beauty and personal care products at 44 percent.

Consumer reach

Respondents said they had also bought electronics, home goods, food, toys, books and other items.

TikTok’s e-commerce presence is driven by the social network’s popularity, with 170 million users in the US.

Some 80 percent of surveyed users who used TikTok once a month or more were aware of TikTok Shop, the study found.

The study was based on 11 surveys of more than 3,000 US consumers, with the most recent conducted earlier in December.

In March the Financial Times reported that TikTok had reached $16bn in US sales.

The company said in its 2024 economic report that the app drove $15bn in revenue for small businesses in the US this year.

TikTok Shop brought in $100m in single-day sales on Black Friday this year, triple the figure from a year earlier, the company said.

The day after Thanksgiving, a significant shopping event in the US, this year fell on 29 November.

Ban threat

Black Friday and Cyber Monday together saw a 165 percent increase in shoppers year-over-year, the company said.

Aakaanksh Autade, a TikTok creator, told CNN he made $102,000 in a 10-hour live event on Black Friday, the first time he had held a live event.

TikTok has been fighting a law passed in April that gives ByteDance until 19 January to divest TikTok or face a ban in the US.

Earlier this month an appeals court upheld the law as constitutional, but president-elect Donald Trump, who tried to ban TikTok in 2020, has said he would prevent the app from being barred.

The company on Monday asked the US Supreme Court to temporarily block the law, filing an emergency injunction that claims the law violates free speech.