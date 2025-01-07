Learn how businesses can balance AI with human judgment, address bias, empower employees through training, and create innovative workplaces that value creativity, emotional intelligence, and adaptability.

Welcome to Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: Humanware in 2025. Today, we’re diving into the future of work, exploring how AI is reshaping recruitment, workplace dynamics, and human potential. Our guest is Eric Wick, Creative Director at Argodesign, a pioneer in human-centric design and technology innovation.

In this episode, Eric will share insights on how AI is transforming the recruitment landscape—streamlining tasks like job postings and candidate screening—while exploring the delicate balance between human judgment and AI efficiency. We’ll discuss how businesses can adopt AI to complement, not replace, human roles and ensure fairness, transparency, and inclusivity in hiring practices.

We’ll also tackle key challenges, from addressing bias in AI systems to bridging generational and gender gaps in tech adoption. Eric will highlight the importance of training employees to feel empowered by AI, and strategies for maintaining a human-centric approach as workplaces become more digitally driven.

Join us for an engaging conversation about the evolving relationship between AI, human oversight, and career growth—and discover practical steps businesses can take to create an inclusive, innovative, and human-focused future.









Eric Wick, Creative Director at Argodesign.

Eric is a creative director at argodesign, specializing in research-based UI/UX and visual design. As one of argo’s earliest hires, he helped establish its reputation as a leading design agency and is now focused on growing the Munich office. Previously, Eric advanced digital product design at Spredfast, refined his visual skills at frog design in Austin, and delivered fully-integrated digital solutions at Hanson Dodge in Milwaukee. His client work spans Harley-Davidson, Trek Bicycle, HP, Apple, Dell, Walmart, and Microsoft with experience in the US, Germany, and Russia. Eric also advises the SXSW Interactive Innovation Awards, contributing to the global design community. His interests in urban design and endurance sports mirror his holistic approach to design and life.

