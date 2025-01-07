Meta Appoints Trump Friend To Board

Meta Platforms appoints UFC chief Dana White, close friend of Donald Trump, to board as it repositions for new administration

Meta Platforms said it has elected a close friend of US president-elect Donald Trump to its board of directors, along with two others.

Dana White, chief executive of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), has a long relationship with Trump and spoke in support of Trump’s election campaign in 2016, 2020 and 2024.

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, as an enthusiast of mixed martial arts and a recreational fighter, has developed a relationship with White in recent years.

Zuckerberg has posted messages on social media about White, while UFC posted a photo online of the two embracing in front of the Octagon fight cage.

Political repositioning

The move comes as Zuckerberg has moved to position Meta for a potential second Trump presidency, expressing regret over previous content moderation moves that were unpopular with Trump supporters and praising Trump’s response to an assassination attempt.

Last week Meta said prominent Republican Joel Kaplan would take over from former UK prime minister Nick Clegg as president of global affairs.

The company also donated $1 million (£800,000) to Trump’s inaugural fund, in a departure from past practice.

Other tech companies have been making similar moves in recent months, with OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman also donating to Trump’s inauguration fund.

AI strategy

Meta also elected Charlie Songhurst, an investor and former Microsoft executive, to its board as well as John Elkann, chief executive of Exor, a holding company with interests in luxury brands such as Ferrari and Christian Louboutin.

Songhurst has been part of a four-person AI advisory group Meta formed in May to advise on AI strategic opportunities.

Elkann is executive chairman of Stellantis and Ferrari and chair of the nonprofit, education-oriented Agnelli Foundation.

“Dana, John and Charlie will add a depth of expertise and perspective that will help us tackle the massive opportunities ahead with AI, wearables and the future of human connection,” Zuckerberg said.