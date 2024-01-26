American CRM giant Salesforce is reportedly reducing its workforce again, on top of a sizeable reduction back in 2023.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Salesforce is laying off 700 workers, or 1 percent of its workforce, in the latest round of job cuts to impact the tech industry.

It is not clear at the time of writing where the majority of the job losses will occur, but it comes after Salesforce in July 2023 had announced a significant investment in the UK, saying it would invest $4 billion in its UK business in the next five years.

Job cuts

But now according to the WSJ, the firm is axing 1 percent of its workforce (700 employees).

However, the report added that Salesforce still has 1,000 jobs open across the company, implying that the move could be more of a routine adjusting of the company’s workforce, the WSJ said, citing a source.

Salesforce did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

It should be remembered that Salesforce in January 2023 had confirmed it would axe 10,000 jobs (or 10 percent of its workforce).

Marc Benioff, co-CEO and co-founder of Salesforce, at the time blamed hiring too many people during the pandemic upturn.

Salesforce however had already axed close to 1,000 staff in November 2022.

Tech layoffs

The reportedly job losses at Salesforce adds to the wave of layoffs that has impacted the tech industry of late.

Microsoft said Thursday it was axing 1,900 workers out of the 22,000 people in its gaming division.

But there has been a slew of similar job cuts at other tech giants, including eBay, Google, TikTok, and Amazon.

German software giant SAP this week also said it was “restructuring” 8,000 jobs.