Layoff misery continues as Amazon cuts 5 percent of staff at its ‘Buy with Prime’ unit, after cuts to other divisions last week

Workforce concerns about job losses continues at Amazon, after the e-commerce giant confirmed layoffs in yet another division.

Reuters reported Amazon.com as saying on Thursday that it is laying off fewer than 5 percent of employees at its ‘Buy with Prime’ unit.

The Buy with Prime division provides retailers (who are not Amazon merchants) with fulfillment and delivery services via Amazon’s vast logistics network.

Job losses

Amazon reportedly said that the unit remains a top priority and would “continue investing significant resources in Buy with Prime.”

However Amazon reportedly did not specify how many employees are part of this unit.

But a source inside Amazon told Reuters that the cut has affected a little over 30 employees at the unit.

Amazon said it is supporting the laid-off staff to find roles inside and outside the company.

These are not the only layoffs at Amazon recently.

Other cuts

Last week it emerged that Amazon-owned game streaming service Twitch was cutting as many as 500 staff, or approximately 35 percent of the workforce, on top of two rounds of layoffs at the unit back in 2023.

Shortly after that it emerged that Amazon was also laying off several hundred employees in its streaming (Prime Video) and studio operations (Amazon MGM Studios), as well as 5 percent of its workforce of Audible (Amazon’s audiobook and podcast division).

Last year it should be remembered, Amazon had cut more than 27,000 jobs in total, in a series of workforce reductions after heavy hiring during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amazon also in November 2023 cut “several hundred” jobs at its Alexa voice assistant division.