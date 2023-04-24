Silicon In Focus Podcast: How Green is Your Tech Budget?





Greg Jones, VP of Business Development EMEA at Kaseya.

Greg is an MSP growth-hacking professional and leadership expert who delivers high-energy keynote presentations that challenge audiences to focus on what matters most regarding technology and business.

His day job is as Vice President of Business Development for Kaseya/Datto within EMEA, where Greg is responsible for expanding and driving the success of Datto’s partner program and unique MSP ecosystem across the EMEA region, including community, events, and marketing development funds. Greg is part of Datto’s EMEA go-to-market senior leadership team.

Greg has a strong background in the IT sector and works with MSPs (Managed Service Providers) of all sizes to bring about transformational change, as well as providing assistance in helping them achieve their goals.

Prior to joining Datto in October 2019, Greg was Chief Technology Officer for an MSP in the Northwest of England. Greg started his management career in IT within the public sector after securing a senior IT management position within the local authority and later went on to private consultancy for central government.