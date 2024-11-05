Toyota-Backed Joby Flies ‘Air Taxi’ In Japan

Joby Aviation and Toyota Motor complete demonstration flight in Shizuoka as companies prepare to bring eVTOL into mass production

California-based electric aviation start-up Joby Aviation has publicly demonstrated its four-passenter eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft in Japan along with major investor Toyota Motor.

The demonstration, which took place at a Toyota test facility in Shizuoka against the backdrop of Mount Fuji, follows a fresh round of investment from Japan’s biggest carmaker into the aviation firm.

After backing Joby for the past seven years, Toyota invested an additional $500 million (£386m) into the company in October, bringing its total investment to $894m.

Toyota’s engineers work closely with those of Joby and last year the companies signed a long-term deal for Toyota to supply powertrain and actuation components for the aircraft.

Demonstration flight

“Toyota is committed to deepening our collaboration with Joby and we will continue to work together to realise our shared dreams,” said Toyota executive vice president Hiroki Nakajima.

Joby said the event, which saw the attendance of Toyota chair Akio Toyoda and representatives of Japan’s Civil Aviation Bureau, was intended to demonstrate the aicraft’s low noise footprint.

“Our first overseas flight marks a significant milestone on our journey towards making clear air travel an everyday reality,” said Joby founder and chief executive JoeBen Bevirt.

“We share Toyota’s vision for the future of mobility and are honoured to have had the opportunity to present a glimpse of that future through our flight in Japan.”

Joby completed its first demonstration flight with a pilot onboard in 2023, followed by a demonstration in New York City.

Toyota’s latest round of investment is intended to help the company reach certification and scale production of the eVTOL “air taxis”.

The demonstration at Toyota’s Higashi-Fuji Technical Centre was complted without a pilot onboard.

Air taxis

Japanese start-up SkyDrive is working with Suzuki Motor to bring its three-seat SD-05 eVTOL aircraft into production and in August said it had completed a $55m funding round.

A wide range of start-ups and established companies are racing to bring eVTOL aircraft to market, with Germany’s Volocopter completing a demonstration flight of its take on the concept in Versailles in August to coincide with the Paris Olympics.

Other competitors include Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng, Wisk, Embraer subsidiary Eve, and Vertical Aerospace.