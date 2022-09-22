StorPool is a Bulgarian software company founded back in 2011, and specialises in software-defined block storage.

Its storage software focuses primarily on primary storage, but the company claims that it can also be applied to other Tier levels, including backups.

Since its founding, it has developed from scratch a proprietary platform that can run independently of the hardware used, as it is software-defined, so that it is able to turn any standard server into a high-end storage system.

StorPool platform

Boyan Ivanov, CEO of StorPool, introduced us to the firm during this week’s 45th IT Press Tour event in Paris, a meeting between technology journalists and leading but not necessarily well-known innovative companies.

StorPool’s platform is available for use by customers using Amazon Web Services, after StorPool was added to the AWS list of compatible services.

“It’s feature-rich and scalable, and we want it to be the fastest and most efficient block storage system independent of the hardware you’re using, including AWS systems,” said Ivanov.

And StorPool can be deployed on any system, both in the public and private cloud, always under a subscription and pay-per-use model based on the volume of data being managed.

On a standard AWS instance, for example, the StorPool platform is capable of performing one million I/O operations per second, which is, on average, 10 times faster than any other solution available from the public cloud provider.

In addition, the latency offered by StorPool is half that of standard NVMe storage devices.

Both parameters (IOPS and latency) determine the performance of any application or service.

To this must be added end-to-end data protection, which, according to those responsible, ensures the integrity of the stored data. Among its many use cases are snapshots of the information managed in distributed locations to improve protection against ransomware attacks or any other type of incident in which information can be lost.

Among its main partners and customers are Atos, Dustin and Katapult, although with its recent addition to the AWS portfolio, StorPool’s distributed storage platform is expected to be adopted by a greater number of organisations that are seeking to eliminate traditional bottlenecks that traditional storage generates in their services and applications.

Original article here.

