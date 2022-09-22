Belgian startup Nodeum proposes a unified solution for the management of data and its movement between different scenarios

The hybrid cloud is not only allowing companies to compute their applications and services in different locations – it is also doing the same with the storage of the data they manage.

We are now operating in a world that is becoming increasingly complex due to the explosion of information where traditional storage cannot meet requirements such as data traceability, protection or the freedom to use any tool in the face of lock-in from different manufacturers.

The Belgian company Nodeum, whose technology we learned about during the IT Press Tour event in Paris, was created to meet these needs.

Hybrid data warehousing

Valéry Guilleaume, CEO and co-founder of Nodeum, told us that “data management is not something we can ignore”.

He created the technology from scratch to accelerate the combination and relationship between humans and machines to get more value from data, which should serve new business models. In addition, he sought to eliminate waiting time in the search for information.

The result is Nodeum, a software for data management in the hybrid world that specialises in archiving, migrating and protecting corporate information on a PetaByte scale.

“It’s a platform that specialises in moving content, but verifying and controlling everything that moves,” said Guilleaume.

Nodeum provides high-performance streaming, checksum integrity (redundancy whose main purpose is to detect accidental changes in a data stream to protect its integrity) and continuous monitoring of information.

It is a single software to manage all types of storage: NAS (through NFS and SMB protocols), Cloud and objects (S3 and Swift), and Tape (uses the LTFS open standard to write to tapes).

All of this is unified in the same console to facilitate the orchestration of the large volumes of data handled.

Indeed, the head of this company assures that the sectors where the use of its technology makes the most sense are those in which large amounts of unstructured information or Big Data are handled: medical research, universities, media and television, geospatial industry, etc.

New architecture

As we have already mentioned, there are three processes that can be carried out with Nodeum:

Data migration: The secure migration of data between different storage systems with individual reports is automated.

Data archiving: Moving data to secondary storage to reduce costs but ensuring its availability and access in case it needs to be accessed.

Data protection: Backup that allows secure and easy access to each individual element that is offline through a search system at file level.

Guilleaume also gave us a preview of the new architecture being developed, which is designed to meet the new challenges of exascale computing, i.e. the movement and management of huge amounts of information:

“The new generation of our software will be able to handle 10 million transfer requests simultaneously”, which would make Nodeum feasible in existing sectors such as banking and high-performance computing.

This new version is expected to be available in early 2023.

Silicon will be keeping an eye on the launch to tell you all about it.

Original article here.

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)