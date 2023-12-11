Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: Web 3.0 in Your Pocket
What is Web 3.0 for mobile devices, and how does it differ from previous iterations of the web on mobile platforms? What are the key advantages of Web 3.0 for mobile, and how does it enhance the mobile user experience compared to previous versions of the web?
Duncan McKerracher, Head of Technology at creative technology studio, Aer Studios.
Duncan Mckerracher is head of technology at Aer Studios in Box, delivering award-winning digital products and services for a range of local and global clients, including the BBC. As part of the Aer Studios leadership team, he oversees a talented team of creatives and helps drive best practices, professional development and digital strategy.