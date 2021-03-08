Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: International Women’s Day

On International Women’s Day, Silicon UK speaks to one woman who has made tech her home. Why she believes all women with an interest in tech can succeed, and how women are redefining the tech sector.

To gain an insight into how women are represented in the tech sector on International Women’s Day. Whether more opportunities exist for women in tech and science. And what the future holds for any women that want a career in the tech sector, Silicon UK spoke with Jennifer Cox, a Security Engineer at Tenable, a global leader in Vulnerability Management.





After studying Theatre and Media Production, Jennifer began working at a tech company based in Ireland. Here, she started to learn the tools of the trade and skill sets that enabled her to progress to a tech role.

After 11 years, Jennifer joined Tenable in 2016 where she has achieved several promotions and awards, including PCR Top 25 Women in Tech in 2019 and 2020. She works to empower organisations in both private and public sectors in EMEA towards best practices in cybersecurity, risk prevention, and exposure awareness.

Jennifer works hard to ensure diversity and inclusion within her industry. Jennifer is an accomplished and results-oriented individual with a strong track record of over-achieving on her goals. She loves the fact that the technology industry changes so quickly, so it’s impossible to get bored.