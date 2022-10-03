Silicon In Focus Podcast: Wireless Security

Discover solutions for the key security challenges facing businesses as they expand their use of wireless technologies. Sonicwall’s recent report revealed that IoT malware soared by 134% in the UK. Learn how businesses should build into their wireless communications robust digital security.

Jim Steinbacher, Senior Product Manager, SonicWall.

Jim’s experience with Wi-Fi began with his first wireless network deployment in 1999 (an 802.11b network with a whopping 1/Mbs max throughput, and about the time the term “Wi-Fi” was first coined). Since that time, he has rolled out networks with each progressive IEEE standard, from single access point deployments with local management to multi-hundred AP deployments in NFL stadiums. His real passion is educating users worldwide about wireless security and our need to take it seriously.

Jim is currently employed as the Senior Product Manager for Wireless at SonicWall, Inc., an international cybersecurity company. He holds a BSEE from Portland State University (and a Ph.D. from the School of Hard Knocks). In his spare time, he enjoys brewing a good Pale Ale, downhill skiing and hiking (to burn off the calories from said Pale Ale), and volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America as an adult leader.