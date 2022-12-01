Quest Software Podcast: The Data Dilemma: How to Become a Data Centric Enterprise: Episode 5

Welcome to the last in this series of podcasts: The Data Dilemma: How to Become a Data Centric Enterprise.

During these episodes, we address topics surrounding Data Governance, Data Operations and Data Protection – Quest’s mission is to help customers build a sustainable foundation that enables agility, adaptability, and resilience.





Michael O’Donnell, Senior Analyst in Quest’s Data Management Group.

Michael has a wide set of interests ranging from Resilience, Root Cause Analysis, Data Analysis, Business Analysis, Database Platforms, and Efficiency. His engineering background brings an understanding of an operations team’s need to stabilise a system and manage the quality of the system and service for better outcomes, leading to less disruption and increased capacity. Over the past decade or so, Michael has worked in the field, understanding customer needs, the intricacies of their enterprise data architectures, and the various set of tools required to be in symphony together (hopefully, harmoniously). Follow Michael here:

https://www.strava.com/athletes/mikeodonnell

https://www.linkedin.com/in/michaelrodonnell/

Discover how Quest can support you on your journey to Data empowerment.

Find out more at: https://www.quest.com/solutions/data-empowerment/