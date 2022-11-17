Quest Software Podcast: The Data Dilemma: How to Become a Data Centric Enterprise: Episode 4

Welcome to the fourth in the Quest Software Podcast series, The Data Dilemma: How to Become a Data-Centric Enterprise.

In this episode, we are considering Resilience and Security.

Improving resilience and security are priorities for enterprises, none more so than in the context of their data strategies. The pandemic illustrated how sensitive data must be protected as it moves across increasingly remote networks. As businesses become data enterprises, security and resilience are core pillars on which business processes will be built.





Michael O’Donnell, Senior Analyst in Quest’s Data Management Group.

Michael has a wide set of interests ranging from Resilience, Root Cause Analysis, Data Analysis, Business Analysis, Database Platforms, and Efficiency. His engineering background brings an understanding of an operations team’s need to stabilise a system and manage the quality of the system and service for better outcomes, leading to less disruption and increased capacity. Over the past decade or so, Michael has worked in the field, understanding customer needs, the intricacies of their enterprise data architectures, and the various set of tools required to be in symphony together (hopefully, harmoniously). Follow Michael here:

