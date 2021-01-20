StoreDot Demos Five Minute Charging Car Battery
No more electric car range anxiety? Israeli firm StoreDot touts car electric battery that can be charged in just five minutes
Fast charging battery specialist StoreDot has announced what could a significant game changer for electric cars.
One of the big drawbacks to electric vehicles (EVs) at present is people’s anxiety about battery range, and the time it will take to recharge a depleted EV battery.
But StoreDot hopes to solve this after it announced the launch of first ever ‘5-minute charge’ Li-ion battery samples.
Fast charging
StoreDot making available of its first-generation 5-minute charge battery engineering samples, can be viewed as a big deal, as not only does it address range and charging anxiety of electric vehicles (EVs), but it also demonstrates the “commercial viability of XFC batteries for the first time via a small form-factor battery cell.”
It is making the first production batch of sample cells available to potential EV and industry partners.
A video demonstration can be found here, showing the first-generation battery achieving a full charge of a two-wheeled EV in just 5 minutes for the first time.
This is not the first time that StoreDot has demonstrated this type of technology.
In 2014 StoreDot revealed that its bio-organic battery was capable of charging a smartphone in under 30 seconds, to deliver a day’s worth of battery life.
It also demoed the fast charging battery at the CES 2015 show.
Storedot claimed five years ago that its ‘nanodot’ technology could eventually replace traditional lithium-ion batteries.
And it is hoping that this new battery sample demonstrate to EV OEMs and battery manufacturers the successful replacement of graphite in the cell’s anode using metalloid nano-particles – a key breakthrough in overcoming major issues in safety, battery cycle life and swelling.
The sample cells were produced by StoreDot’s strategic partner in China – EVE Energy, it said.
Overcoming challenges
“Crucially, unlike competing technologies which require significant capital expenditure in bespoke manufacturing equipment, StoreDot XFC batteries are designed to be produced on existing Li-ion production lines at EVE Energy,” said the firm. “The samples are compliant with UN 38.3, which ensures the safety of Li-ion batteries during shipping.
“StoreDot continues to go from strength to strength as we get one step closer to making our vision of 5-minute charging of EVs a commercial reality,” explained Dr Doron Myersdorf, CEO of StoreDot.
“Our team of top scientists has overcome inherent challenges of XFC such as safety, cycle life and swelling by harnessing innovative materials and cell design,” said Dr Myersdorf. “Today’s announcement marks an important milestone, moving XFC for the first time beyond innovation in the lab to a commercially-viable product that is scalable for mass production. This paves the way for the launch of our second-generation, silicon-dominant anode prototype battery for electric vehicles later this year.”
“We founded StoreDot to achieve what many said could never be done – develop batteries capable of delivering a full charge in just five minutes,” said Dr Myersdorf. “We have shown that this level of XFC charging is possible – first in 2019 with an electric scooter and again six months ago with a commercial drone. We are proud to make these samples available, but today’s milestone is just the beginning. We’re on the cusp of achieving a revolution in the EV charging experience that will remove the critical barrier to mass adoption of EVs.”