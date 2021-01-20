StoreDot Demos Five Minute Charging Car Battery

No more electric car range anxiety? Israeli firm StoreDot touts car electric battery that can be charged in just five minutes

Fast charging battery specialist StoreDot has announced what could a significant game changer for electric cars.

One of the big drawbacks to electric vehicles (EVs) at present is people’s anxiety about battery range, and the time it will take to recharge a depleted EV battery.

But StoreDot hopes to solve this after it announced the launch of first ever ‘5-minute charge’ Li-ion battery samples.

Fast charging

StoreDot making available of its first-generation 5-minute charge battery engineering samples, can be viewed as a big deal, as not only does it address range and charging anxiety of electric vehicles (EVs), but it also demonstrates the “commercial viability of XFC batteries for the first time via a small form-factor battery cell.”

It is making the first production batch of sample cells available to potential EV and industry partners.

A video demonstration can be found here, showing the first-generation battery achieving a full charge of a two-wheeled EV in just 5 minutes for the first time.

This is not the first time that StoreDot has demonstrated this type of technology.

In 2014 StoreDot revealed that its bio-organic battery was capable of charging a smartphone in under 30 seconds, to deliver a day’s worth of battery life.

It also demoed the fast charging battery at the CES 2015 show.

Storedot claimed five years ago that its ‘nanodot’ technology could eventually replace traditional lithium-ion batteries.

And it is hoping that this new battery sample demonstrate to EV OEMs and battery manufacturers the successful replacement of graphite in the cell’s anode using metalloid nano-particles – a key breakthrough in overcoming major issues in safety, battery cycle life and swelling.

The sample cells were produced by StoreDot’s strategic partner in China – EVE Energy, it said.

Overcoming challenges

“Crucially, unlike competing technologies which require significant capital expenditure in bespoke manufacturing equipment, StoreDot XFC batteries are designed to be produced on existing Li-ion production lines at EVE Energy,” said the firm. “The samples are compliant with UN 38.3, which ensures the safety of Li-ion batteries during shipping.