Bitkom: 73 percent of German companies use Cloud Computing

The proportion of companies using cloud computing has risen by 7 percent compared to the previous year, while 54 percent of companies surveyed by Bitkom and KPMG confirm an increase in data security.

The industry association Bitkom and the auditing company KPMG have published the Cloud Monitor 2019, based on a representative survey that has been conducted annually since 2011.

The sample comprises 553 people from companies with at least 20 employees in Germany.

The interviewees are exclusively executives with responsibilities in the Information Technology (IT) organizational area or members of management.

