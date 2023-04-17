Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning
Often machine learning models don’t have all the information they need to deliver effective insights. In the security space in particular, it’s now possible to build machine learning models that have sensitive information included in their information sources by using Privacy Enhancing Technologies.
Dr. Ellison Anne Williams, Founder and CEO of Enveil.
Building on more than a decade of experience leading avant-garde efforts in the areas of large-scale analytics, information security, and computer network exploitation, Ellison Anne founded the startup in 2016 to protect sensitive data while it’s being used or processed – the ‘holy grail’ of data encryption.