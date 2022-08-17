Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: Configuring Security

Do businesses need a radical change in how they approach access security? Does a shift away from user responsibility – particularly with the generation and security of passwords – offer post-pandemic enterprises stronger digital security?

Julia O’Toole, Founder and CEO of MyCena Security Solutions.

Julia O’Toole is the founder and CEO of MyCena Security Solutions, a breakthrough solution to manage, distribute and secure digital access. An inventor and author of several patents, Julia uses maths, neuroscience and technology to research and design simple yet innovative solutions for complex problems. Julia’s areas of research and expertise include cybersecurity, collaboration and search. Julia founded MyCena in 2016, which has since become a market leader in segmented access management and safe password distribution. With its ground-breaking patented security system, MyCena protects companies from the risks of password error, fraud and phishing, loss of command and control, ransomware, and supply chain cyberattacks.