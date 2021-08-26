Tech giants pledge to spend billions of dollars improving cybersecurity after meeting with President Biden in White House

The White House and the Biden Administration have agreed “ambitious initiatives” designed to bolster the cybersecurity of the United States.

It comes after President Biden on Wednesday met with private sector and education leaders to “discuss the whole-of-nation effort needed to address cybersecurity threats.”

The Biden administration has taken a much greater interest in cybersecurity matters, after a number of high profile incidents in the past year, including the attack on government contractor SolarWinds and oil pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline.

White House focus

The White House announced that these “high-profile cybersecurity incidents demonstrate that both US public and private sector entities increasingly face sophisticated malicious cyber activity.”

It said that cybersecurity threats and incidents affect businesses of all sizes, small towns and cities in every corner of the country, and the finances of families. Matters are not helped by a skills shortage, as nearly half a million public and private cybersecurity jobs remain unfilled, the White House said.

It said cybersecurity is a national security and economic security imperative for the Biden Administration and is prioritising and elevating cybersecurity like never before.

It pointed out that on 12 May, Presdent Biden signed an Executive Order to modernise Federal Government defences and improves the security of technology.

Internationally, the White House said the Biden Administration had rallied G7 countries to hold accountable nations who harbour ransomware criminals and to update NATO cyber policy for the first time in seven years.

The Biden Administration announced two specific actions it was taking:

The first is that the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) will collaborate with industry and other partners to develop a new framework to improve the security and integrity of the technology supply chain. Basically it will offer guideline to public and private entities on how to build secure technology and assess the security of technology, including open source software. Microsoft, Google, IBM and others will take part in this NIST-led initiative. Secondly the Industrial Control Systems Cybersecurity Initiative is being officially expanded to a second major sector: natural gas pipelines. The Initiative has already improved the cybersecurity of more than 150 electric utilities that serve 90 million Americans.

Tech pledges

But the meeting on Wednesday also saw a number of big name tech firms, whose CEOs attended the White House meeting, announced their own commitments and initiatives.