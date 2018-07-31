‘We need your input’ – Mozilla asks for feedback as it plots redesign of famous Firefox logo

Mozilla is to redesigning the famous fast fox logo with the flaming tail, that has been closely associated with its Firefox web browser for many years now.

The body has posted a number of different options for the new icon for the flagship browser, and wants user feedback on what the icon should look like going forward.

It comes after Mozilla did a similar exercise in January 2017, when it decided to drop the Mozilla dinosaur icon and asked users for their input on the new design.

New logo

Mozilla is seeking to not just create one new icon for its flagship web browser, but to design an entire series of icons to fit the brand’s different ventures. This means new logos for its file-sharing tools, mobile apps etc.

“As an icon, that fast fox with a flaming tail doesn’t offer enough design tools to represent this entire product family,” blogged Mozilla. “Recoloring that logo or dissecting the fox could only take us so far. We needed to start from a new place.”

The body then shared two “design system approaches” to get feedback from its users. Both options come with a “masterbrand” logo or icon, with one offering stylized fox head, and the other the more familiar swooshing flame.

Those masterbrand icons will house all the sub logos for other Mozilla products.

“Although the products and projects are real, these design systems are still a work of fiction,” wrote Mozilla.

“Icons are not final,” it concluded. “Each individual icon will undergo several rounds of refinement, or may change entirely, between now and their respective product launches. Our focus at this point is on the system.”

Other developments

In June Mozilla revealed that it was beginning to trial an integration between the data breach service, Have I Been Pwned (HIBP) and its Firefox web browser.

The idea is to make breach data searchable via a new tool called “Firefox Monitor”, as until now Firefox users had to rely on notifications by particular vendors or by media reports, if their personal data has been compromised.

Earlier this year the web browser revealed a plug-in designed to halt Facebook’s collection of data via its network of trackers across the web.

Mozilla called the Firefox plug-in the ‘Facebook Container‘, and its arrival is a direct response to the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica data sharing scandal.

Are you a Firefox fan? Try our quiz!