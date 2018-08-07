Microsoft Extends Life Of ‘Classic Skype’ After Backlash

‘Customer feedback’ persuades Microsoft to backtrack and extend support for Skype 7.0…for now

Microsoft has responded and promised to extend the support deadline for Skype 7.0, otherwise known as Classic Skype.

Redmond had announced last month that Skype 7.0 was being retired on 1 September, with Windows desktop users urged to upgrade to Skype version 8.0 in order to avoid loss of service.

But now it seems that following angry responses from Skype users, Microsoft has carried out a u-turn and promised not to can support – at least for now.

Classic holdouts

Many users had resisted changing to Skype version 8.0, which was actually released back in October 2017 for Windows 7, 8 and Windows 10.

Users were unhappy at the new version’s redesigned interface as Microsoft sought to replicate the mobile experience on the desktop.

Users were also unhappy that Skype has now become slow and somewhat bloated compared to quick and lean versions of the past.

That meant that classic Skype (version 7.0) had a large number of holdouts, but Microsoft in a blog posting in July warned that they must upgrade by the start of September.

But it now seems that user opposition to the decision has forced Redmond to reconsider its decision.

Thurrott.com noticed a forum post where the Skype team was asking for feedback about the update.

The Redmond team updated a forum post to say that they will not be ending support Skype 7 and will extend the deadline.

Customer feedback

“Based on customer feedback, we are extending support for Skype 7 (Skype classic) for some time. Our customers can continue to use Skype classic until then,” said the Microsoft team.

“Thanks for all your comments – we are listening,” they added. “We are working to bring all the features you’ve asked for into Skype 8. Watch this space.”

Microsoft did not provide a new timeline for the end of life of the product.

Microsoft acquired Skype for $8.5 billion in May 2011, which was at the time its largest ever acquisition.

