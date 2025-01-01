Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The leading mobile operator in Ukraine has reached a satellite connectivity agreement with SpaceX, amid Russia’s ongoing illegal invasion of its neighbour.

Ukrainian operator Kyivstar announced the agreement in a tweet on Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter), posting “as a child, we read books about space, and today we have become really closer to the stars. Together with @Starlink, we are starting to introduce Direct to Cell satellite communication in Ukraine.”

This is not the first time SpaceX has signed an agreement for a ‘direct-to-cell’ service with mobile operators. For example in August 2022 SpaceX and T-Mobile USA had announced a plan to expand mobile coverage and eliminate mobile not-spots (mobile dead zones) in the United States..

Direct-to-cell

T-Mobile’s ‘Direct to Cell service’ aims to connect the vast majority of smartphones in the United States, already on T-Mobile’s network to Starlink satellites.

Then in January 2024 SpaceX launched its first D2C Starlink satellites that would deliver a mobile service to customers of T-Mobile US outside of cell tower range.

In May 2024 SpaceX demonstrated a video call (albeit poor quality) connected via a Starlink satellite to a ground-based mobile network, without the need for any specialised equipment such as a sat phone.

Besides the United States, SpaceX’s Starlink has also struck direct-to-cell service deals in seven other countries, including Japan and New Zealand.

Now Kyivstar’s parent, Dubai-based VEON Group (formerly Netherlands-based VimpelCom) announced, “Kyivstar, its digital operator in Ukraine, has signed an agreement with Starlink, a division of SpaceX, to introduce groundbreaking direct-to-cell satellite connectivity in Ukraine.”

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Increasing resilience

When it is launched, the service will make Ukraine one of the first countries to have the Starlink direct-to-cell service, and it is clear the move is in response to the latest tactics of the Russian war machine, which has recently been targetting Ukraine’s power supply during the winter.

Indeed, VEON described the agreement as “enhancing the resilience of the country’s connectivity landscape.”

Russia has also sought to jam the signals between Starlink satellites and ground terminals in Ukraine since 2022.

The Ukrainian military has been using the Starlink system for years now, as they defend their country.

Soon after Russian invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Elon Musk’s SpaceX had activated its Starlink satellites over the country, although the firm has previously limited the service use for drones.

Q425 launch

Kyivstar said it anticipates launching Starlink direct-to-cell services with SMS and OTT messaging functionality in the fourth quarter of 2025 for Kyivstar customers, and plan to expand to voice and data in later stages.

“Kyivstar has done a tremendous job in investing in Ukraine’s 4G connectivity, expanding coverage to remote areas and increasing the energy resilience of its network,” said Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group. “Today’s announcement helps us take our commitment to Ukraine’s connectivity to the next level, exponentially amplifying the resilience of our services with satellite connectivity,” said Terzioglu. “We are excited to work with Starlink to make Ukraine one of the leading countries in the world to have direct-to-cell services, and we look forward to exploring the opportunities across our markets that are home to 520 million people.” “Kyivstar has been the backbone of Ukraine’s resilience throughout the war, and we are committed to leaving no stone unturned to keep Ukraine connected,” added Oleksandr Komarov, CEO of Kyivstar. “Our collaboration with Starlink is a game-changer in our journey towards achieving our ‘LTE everywhere’ ambition,” said Komarov. “We are humbled to be the operator that serves its customer with exceptional services, and the company that brings the invaluable capabilities of global technology giants to the people of Ukraine through our international partnerships.”