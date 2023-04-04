Virgin Media Broadband Outage Affects Thousands

Thousands of users reported problems with Virgin Media’s home broadband service on Tuesday morning.

Virgin said it was aware of “an issue” affecting both customer broadband as well as its contact centres.

“Our teams are currently working to identify and fix the problem as quickly as possible and we apologise to those customers affected,” the company said.

User reports of problems to outage reporting website Downdetector peaked at around 8 a.m. with about 27,000 reports.

Significant outage

The site said the reports were centred on major UK cities including London, Bristol, Cardiff, Birmingham, Manchester and Edinburgh.

After 8 a.m. the reports trailed off, although by late morning they were still significantly above the baseline.

Virgin has about 5.8 million broadband customers across the UK.

The outage began early on Tuesday morning, with nearly 15,000 people initially reporting problems at 2 a.m.

We’re aware of an issue that is affecting broadband services for Virgin Media customers as well as our contact centres. Our teams are currently working to identify and fix the problem as quickly as possible and we apologise to those customers affected. — Virgin Media (@virginmedia) April 4, 2023

Website down

The reports trailed off before spiking again at around 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Virgin’s website was also inaccessible during the period, coming back online at 8:30 a.m. in a reduced form.

The outage did not appear to be affecting Virgin’s television or mobile broadband services.

The incident comes as Virgin and other internet suppliers increase their prices from April 2023 for existing customers, meaning an average 13.8 percent higher bill.