Launch of Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 sees the handsets described as being “a true AI companion”

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Samsung Electronics is heavily touting AI capabilities at the launch of its new flagship Galaxy S25 smartphone portfolio.

Samsung announced the Galaxy S25 Ultra (6.9-inch), Galaxy S25+ (6.7-inch) and Galaxy S25 (6.2-inch), as “setting a new standard as a true AI companion with our most natural and context-aware mobile experiences ever created.”

The new handsets are powered by Qualcomm’s chips and Google’s artificial-intelligence model (Gemini), and the electronics giant is hoping the upgraded AI features can reinvigorate sales and fend off Apple, as well as Chinese rivals.

It should be remembered that Samsung had first included Google’s generative AI technology with the launch of its then flagship S24 smartphones back in January 2024.

Galaxy S25 specs

Samsung used the launch of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 to introduce multimodal AI agents.

Essentially these are AI agents with multimodal capabilities, enabling the smartphones to interpret text, speech, images, and videos, which Samsung says facilitates more natural user interactions.

Under the hood, the new handsets come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, which is claimed to be the most powerful processor ever on Galaxy S series, delivering a performance boost of 40 percent in NPU, 37 percent in CPU, and 30 percent in GPU compared to the previous generation.

On board storage ranges from 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage with Galaxy S25; or 256 GB or 512 GB of storage with Galaxy S25+.

The handsets also come with 12GB of RAM, and a dedicated core for AI tasks dubbed the Personal Data Engine, which gives the Galaxy S25 series’ the ability to process more AI experiences on-device, including previously cloud-based AI tasks such as Generative Edit.

Samsung also stated that intense device usage and AI processing does run smoothly on the new handsets, thanks to changed heat dissipation structure with 40 percent larger vapour chamber and a tailored thermal interface material (TIM) that delivers extra improvement in thermal efficiency.

AI companion

“The greatest innovations are a reflection of their users, which is why we evolved Galaxy AI to help everyone interact with their devices more naturally and effortlessly while trusting that their privacy is secured,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Galaxy S25 series opens the door to an AI-integrated OS that fundamentally shifts how we use technology and how we live our lives.”

Samsung said that the Galaxy S25 series “is a true AI companion that understands the context of your needs and preferences and provides personalised AI experiences with privacy assured at every turn.”

Samsung also noted that upgrades to Google’s Circle to Search make searching the phone screen more helpful, fast and contextual. Circle to Search now quickly recognises phone numbers, email and URLs on the screen, letting the user call, email or visit a website with a single tap.

And according to the firm, the Galaxy S25 series can also perform actionable searches with context-aware suggestions for next steps. Plus, Galaxy S25 makes it frictionless to switch between apps for quick follow-up actions, like sharing a GIF or saving event details.

Gemini can be activated by just pressing and holding the side button, giving the user the ability to undertake a number of actions with a single command.

Samsung also touted the enhanced privacy protection with the new handsets, thanks to “post-quantum cryptography, safeguarding personal data against emerging threats that could increase as quantum computing evolves.”

Camera changes

Of course the Galaxy S25 series delivers a number of camera enhancements as well, with Samsung touting ultra-detailed shots at every range with high resolution sensors and ProVisual Engine. The new 50MP ultrawide camera sensor is upgraded from the previous 12M.

And it seems that 10-bit HDR recording is now applied by default, offering four times richer colour expression compared to 8-bit.

Samsung also noted that Galaxy S25 also introduces a range of tools once limited to specialised software, making advanced editing accessible for all.

Prices, availability

The Galaxy S25 Ultra handset comes with durable titanium and the new Corning Gorilla Armour 2. It combines Corning’s glass-ceramic with a proprietary anti-reflective surface treatment, helping to ensure advanced drop protection alongside anti-reflection surface treatment and scratch resistance.

Every external component of Galaxy S25+ and S25 now includes at least one recycled material, as their metal frame incorporates recycled armour aluminium for the first time.

In addition, while every Galaxy S25 series device uses a minimum of 50 percent recycled cobalt for its battery, Galaxy S25 will be the first Galaxy smartphone to feature batteries made with recycled cobalt sourced from previous Galaxy devices or the batteries discarded during the manufacturing process.

All Galaxy S25 devices will come with 6 months of Gemini Advanced and 2TB of cloud storage at no extra cost.

Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available23 in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Whitesilver and Titanium Gray.

Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ will be available in Navy, Silver Shadow, Icyblue and Mint.

Preorders can be made now ahead of the 7 February release date.

Prices vary due to the number of promotions and discounts, but generally the prices start at $799 (£799 in UK) for the Galaxy S25. This increases to $999 (or £999 in UK) for the Plus, and $1,299 (or £1,249 in the UK) for the Ultra.