Amid intensifying competition, Apple is offering rare discounts of its latest iPhone range in mainland China

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Apple is to begin a rare discounting of its latest iPhone smartphones in China, amid intensifying competition.

The iPhone 16 had launched in September 2024, and there had been encouraging signs of momentum in China, after market researcher Counterpoint Research noted the previous iPhone 15 lineup had struggled against stiff local competition.

Counterpoint in October 2024 found that sales of Apple’s iPhone 16 had gotten off to a strong start in China.

Chinese discounts

That came after another researcher (Canalys) found in July 2024 that Apple (with the iPhone 15) had dropped out of the top five in the mainland China smartphone market in the second quarter, behind local smartphone brands, even as the market grew 10 percent year-on-year, with shipments exceeding 70 million units.

But now at the start of 2025, Reuters has reported that Apple is offering rare discounts of up to 500 yuan ($68.50) on its latest iPhone models in China.

The Apple four-day promotion will reportedly take place from 4 to 7th January 2025, and applies to several iPhone models when purchased using specific payment methods, according to Apple’s local website.

The flagship iPhone 16 Pro with a starting price of 7,999 yuan ($1,095) and the larger iPhone 16 Pro Max with a starting price of 9,999 yuan ($1,370) will see the highest discount of 500 yuan ($68.50).

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will receive a 400 yuan ($54.80) reduction.

Economy, competition

Reuters noted that the discounts come as Chinese consumers remain cautious with spending amid China’s slowing economy and deflationary pressures, with the country’s consumer inflation hitting a five-month low in November.

Reuters also reported that Apple is grappling with declining market share in China, the world’s largest smartphone market, where local manufacturers have intensified competition.

In August Apple had revealed that China, which is it’s third largest market, had declined 6.5 percent.

In November 2024 during its Q4 and FY24 results, Apple again recorded a decline in China sales which again concerned some analysts and investors, and helped depress Apple’s share price.