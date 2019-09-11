Apple iPad, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade

New 10.2-inch retina display iPad starts at just £349, while Apple TV prices and Apple gaming service is revealed

Apple continued its product launches of the three new iPhone 11 handsets and the new Apple Watch Series 5, with some other also noteworthy releases.

The firm released a bigger version of its cheapest iPad, the seventh generation iPad which comes with a 10.2-inch screen, compared to the 9.7-inch screen that came with the original iPad released back in 2010.

The arrival of the new entry-level iPad joins a refreshed tablet portfolio, after Apple revamped its iPad Mini and the larger iPad Air, that were launched in March this year.

Apple iPad

Apple of course also has the much more expensive iPad Pro as well for the more business focused customer.

The new iPad is powered by a speedy A10 Fusion processor, which should help for gaming (see Apple Arcade), and other stand out features includes the Apple Pencil (£89) and Smart Keyboard Support (keyboard costs £159), as well as iPadOS for multitasking, and an ‘all-day battery.’.

“The new iPad packs even more value into our most popular and affordable iPad model featuring a bigger 10.2-inch Retina display, support for Apple Pencil and for the first time, the full-size Smart Keyboard,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s VP of product marketing.

“The new iPad was built to run iPadOS, which introduces powerful new ways to multitask, manage and mark up documents, use Apple Pencil and view more information at a glance on a redesigned Home screen,” added Joswiak.

The new 10.2-inch Retina display iPad has nearly 3.5 million pixels and a wide viewing angle. The iPad weighs about one pound (0.453kgs) and for the first time features an enclosure made from 100 percent recycled aluminium.

It also comes with LTE connectivity and Touch ID (and therefore it keeps the Home button).

Apple has added its smart connector for an optional keyboard case, which debuted with the iPad Pro.

The seventh-generation iPad starts at £349 (Wi-Fi only model with ) in the UK or $329 in the US, and will ship from 30 September.

Apple Arcade

Another development at the product launches was the arrival of a gaming service called Apple Arcade, which is a Steam-like rival for the Apple world.

Apple Arcade will be available on the App Store 19 September in 150 countries, and will cost £4.99 per month.

Apple Arcade games can all be played offline, and a single subscription includes access for up to six family members with Family Sharing. There is also a one-month free trial, and users will apparently not find the games on any other mobile platform or subscription service.

The subscription gives the customer unlimited access to the entire catalogue of over 100 new, exclusive games, all playable across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and Apple TV.

“We are so excited to launch Apple Arcade on the App Store,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing.

“A curated selection of over 100 new and exclusive games from many of the most innovative game developers in the world is the perfect complement to the App Store’s existing massive catalogue of games,” said Schiller. “We think customers of all ages are going to be delighted that a single subscription gives the whole family unlimited access to the full catalogue of amazing Apple Arcade games, all without any ads or additional purchases, while knowing every game must meet Apple’s high privacy standards.”

Apple TV+

Apple also announced that its Apple TV+ service will be launched on 1 November at a cost of £4.99 per month across 100 countries.

“With Apple TV+, we are presenting all-original stories from the best, brightest and most creative minds, and we know viewers will find their new favourite show or movie on our service,” said Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “Each Apple TV+ original offers its own unique story, fresh perspective and powerful message – all meant to entertain, connect and inspire cultural conversations.”

“Apple TV+ is an unprecedented global video service with an all-original slate,” said Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “We look forward to giving audiences everywhere the opportunity to enjoy these compelling stories within a rich, personalised experience on all the screens they love.”

The news could spell further competition for the likes of the BBC and Sky, who already fighting stiff competition from the likes of Netflix.

Quiz: How well do you know Apple?