Plusnet, TalkTalk Most Complained About ISPs

Winners and losers of the broadband and mobile market have been named and shamed by Ofcom study

Ofcom has released its official report about which Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and mobile operators provide the best and worst service levels in the UK.

The report found that Plusnet and TalkTalk were at the bottom of the broadband market, with the top two reasons for complaining apparently being poor or unreliable connectivity, and issues with broadband speed.

TalkTalk has tended to dominate the customer complaints league in past years. In January 208 for example both it and Vodafone were named by Ofcom as the UK’s most complained about broadband and mobile operators. Vodafone is no longer at bottom of the mobile table.

Mobile satisfaction

The Ofcom report found that customers’ overall satisfaction with their mobile service (93 percent) is in line with 2018. However, customers are more likely to be satisfied with reception or signal strength than they were last year.

Complaints about mobile companies to Ofcom fell in 2018 to an average of 17 per 100,000 subscribers – down from 21 the year before. Virgin Mobile generated the most complaints per 100,000 subscribers (41) and Tesco Mobile the fewest.

But when satisfactions levels were examined, it was a bit of different story.

GiffGaff achieved the highest satisfaction rating, but Tesco Mobile customers seem to be the less satisfied, closely followed by Virgin Mobile and then Three and O2.

But when the number of the complaints to Ofcom were examined, the stats tell us that Virgin Mobile and Vodafone are the the most complained about mobile operators.

Broadband issues

The good news is that, overall complaints to Ofcom about telecoms companies fell last year. Also, the number of broadband customers with a reason to complain about their service declined.

But TalkTalk (and then BT) continues to have the less satisfied customers.

There was bad news for Plusnet after it became the most complained about ISPs, followed by TalkTalk and then BT.

At least one expert pointed out how studies such as this from Ofcom can be helpful for consumers when deciding upon their next ISP.

“Poor customer service is a common complaint for home broadband but it can be difficult to find out about this aspect of a provider before you buy, which makes the Ofcom report a valuable resource when researching deals,” said Alex Tofts, Broadband Expert at Broadband Genie.

“Customers that are not satisfied with their existing package should check their contract and consider switching. Switching is a great way to improve your service and to save money in the process,” he said.

“If your contract is currently up for renewal you can swap to a new deal without paying cancellation fees,” said Tofts. “And remember that once activated you still have a 14 day cooling off period in which you can change your mind.”

What do you know about fibre broadband? Take our quiz!