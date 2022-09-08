Prices of iPhones will remain the same in America, but will rise in key Apple markets including the UK, Germany and Japan

Apple had surprised many industry watchers on Wednesday evening when it confirmed that prices for its new iPhone 14 handsets would not rise in the United States.

Prices for the handsets had been expected to increase, due to rampant inflation and supply chain pressures, but Apple took the decision to maintain current prices in the US (and indeed China), amid growing worries of a global recession.

But prices of the new handset have risen in key markets elsewhere in the world, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia and Japan, CNBC reported.

iPhone prices

At its ‘Far Out’ Launch event on Wednesday evening, Apple unveiled four new iPhone models, as well as the Apple Watch Series, Watch Ultra, and updated AirPod Pro.

Industry reaction at the time noted Apple’s decision to main current prices in the United States, as household bills all head in the wrong direction.

However Apple has raised the price of its iPhone 14 series versus the iPhone 13 in key markets including the UK, Japan and Germany, which analysts are blaming on rising component costs and a stronger US dollar.

That said, Apple did not raise the price of the iPhone 14 in China, one of its key markets, which continues to face economic turmoil from strict Covid lockdowns.

In the United States, the base model iPhone 14 will start at $799, whereas price for its larger companion iPhone 14 Plus) will start from $899 – the same as the iPhone 13 handsets.

Meanwhile prices for the top of the line iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999, and prices for the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1,099 – the same as the iPhone 13 Pro models.

Key markets

However, Apple has raised the price in some of its biggest markets globally.

In the United Kingdom, prices for the iPhone 13 had started at £779, but the cost for the iPhone 14 will rise to £849 – a £70 price increase.

In Australia the iPhone 13 had cost 1,349 Australian dollars, but the iPhone 14 will cost from 1,399 Australian dollars – a 50 Australian dollars price increase.

In Japan the iPhone 13 had cost 98,800 Japanese yen, but the iPhone 14 will cost 119,800 Japanese yen – a 21,000 Japanese yen price increase (equates to $146).

In Germany the iPhone 13 had cost 899 euros, but the iPhone 14 will cost 999 euros – a 100 euro price increase ($100).

Different models have had stiffer prices increases, CNBC reported. For example, the iPhone 14 Pro Max in the UK is £150 more expensive than the equivalent last year’s model.

Analysts reportedly said part of the reason behind the rises could be increasing costs of components and the appreciation of the US dollar versus other currencies in the markets where Apple has hiked prices.

On Wednesday, the British pound fell to its lowest level against the US dollar since 1985.