Far Out event

CEO Tim Cook welcomes everyone at the Apple campus, on a bright and sunny day in Cupertino, unlike the stormy United Kingdom.

Tim Cook starts us off with customer stories about the life saving examples from users with the Apple Watch.

Tim Cook promises users the best range of smartwatch this year.

Apple Watch Series 8

So it is here. The Apple Watch Series 8, with narrow borders that pushes the screen right to the edge.

Another Apple executive touting the health benefits of the Apple Watch, including a temperature sensor for women’s health.

Apple introducing ‘advanced cycle tracking’, after first offering cycle tracking three years ago.

The temperature sensor will help women track ovulation, so as to give women detailed information about their cycle.

Apple stressing the privacy of this feature, bearing in mind the recent Supreme Court ruling on Roe v Wade.

As additional to fall detection, Apple Watch Series 8 will now include car crash detection thanks to two new sensors.

It will detect when you are in a serious car crash and will automatically contact the emergency services if the user doesn’t respond.

Series 8 will still come with an all day 18 hour battery life, and will include a low-power mode for when people cannot access a charger (when travelling for example).

Apple Watch will also allow for international roaming, with 30 mobile carriers worldwide.

Prices start at $399 (GPS version) and $499 for the cellular version.

Apple Watch SE

The more affordable Apple Watch – the new SE (second generation) comes with a completely redesigned back case.

The SE second generation display is 30 percent bigger than Series 3, and the device comes with a 20 percent speed boost.

Core features of the Apple Watch, and only costs $249 (GPS) and $299 (Cellular), available 16 September.

Apple Watch Ultra

The rugged option…the Apple Watch Ultra with a completely new design to be the most rugged Apple Watch ever.

Titanium case for weight saving, and the brightest ever display (2000 nits) to help read it in low visibility settings.

This Watch Ultra has a bulge to the side of the casing, making it stand out from other Apple Watches.

There is a second speaker (plus 3 microphones) for better audio whilst outside, and an Action button for certain tasks such as timing a run, hike etc.

Biggest battery ever, with 36 hours on a single charge.

Wayfinder offers a compass for those during trials, or on the ocean etc.

Includes an improved GPS function (dual frequency GPS) to help deal with tracking issues when in dense urban environments (where skyscrapers can hamper GPS signals).

WR100 water resistance for those wishing to take it below the waves. 40 metres depth is being touted.

Backtracking option that automatically starts when people head off the beaten track, allows people to retrace their steps.

Prices start at $799 for all models of the Apple Watch Ultra. Availability 23 September.

AirPods Pro

Tim Cook touting the seamlessly working of AirPods with iPhone handsets.

Most advanced AirPods yet, the new AirPods Pro.

No real change to the looks of the new earbuds, as it still comes with the familiar stalk, but it comes with a new H2 chip.

Low distortion audio driver to take audio “to the next level.”

Personalised spatial audio, as everyone has different listening tastes.

Active noise cancellation, now with double the noise cancellation capabilities compared to the previous AirPods Pro.

Upto 30 hours of listening time, with the charging case. 30 percent more capacity than the previous version.

The case also has a speaker, and also comes with magsafe wireless charging.

Prices are $249, and availability on 23 September (with free engraving).

Apple iPhone 14

The base iPhone 14 models includes with the familar notch at the top of the screen (boo).

6.1 inch screen on the iPhone 14.

6.7 inch screen on the iPhone Plus.

Both models have a super retina display and 1,200 nits.

Both models comes with a A15 bionic chip that boasts a 5 core GPU.

12MP main (rear) camera with a faster aperture, with a 49 percent better low light capture.

Front camera comes with autofocus for the first time, better focus even in low light.

Action Mode – Improved stablisation mode for better video capture when on the move.

Apple says you can store multiple eSIMS (no physical SIM card) on a single device, meaning people can have multiple numbers on the same handset.

Crash detection included – the same as found on the Apple Watch Series 8.

Off grid connectivity, even when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity. Sends an emergency SOS via satellite.

This notspot solution uses satellites, thanks to new antennas, but users need to be outside (best with clear skies) and the iPhone will tell the user which way to point the smartphone so it can connect to a moving satellite.

FindMy App can be used to share your location via satellite to friends and family. Free for two years with the iPhone 14.

Prices start at $799 for the iPhone 14 – same price as iPhone 13.

Prices start at $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus.

Availability from 16 September 2022 (iPhone 14) and 7 October (iPhone 14 Plus).

iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max

Second part of the iPhone story now – with the Pro models – “the best iPhones, Apple has created.”

Notch has been replaced with a smaller ‘pill’ cutout (yay) called the ‘Dynamic Island’, which presents information like an incoming call (without exiting an open app).

It adapts with a presentation of real time information, like maps, timers, support for third party apps etc

Screens have thinner borders and 1600 to 2000 nits.

Always on display is here and can intelligently dim the lock screen. It will always display live activities and keep skin tone, so dimmed lockscreen pictures don’t look weird.

Powered by A16 chip – faster ever chip in a smartphone. Six core and is 40 percent faster than competition, says Apple, and is less power hungry.

iPhone Pro comes with new class of camera, 48MP and a bigger sensor.

Two times better low light capabilities than the iPhone 13 Pro.

Camera shoots video in ProRes.

Battery life – has an all-day battery life.

All iPhone users in 21 countries will get Apple Fitness+, later this Autumn (fall)

iPhone 14 Pro -prices start at $999. Availability 16 September.

iPhone 14 Pro Max -prices start at $1,099. Availability 16 September.

