Xiaomi Asks For Recall Of India Antitrust Report

Smartphone maker Xiaomi asks Indian antitrust regulator to recall August report, saying it failed to redact confidential data

Xiaomi has reportedly asked India’s antitrust commission to recall a report into its relations with Walmart-controlled Flipkart, saying the report contains commercial secrets.

In August, in a rare move, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) similarly recalled an [antitrust report into Apple after the company said it contained commercial secrets.

Xiaomi told the CCI in an application that the report on Flipkart contains sensitive information that was supposed to be redacted when the document was shared with parties in the case, Reuters reported.

One of the company’s concerns is that the report in question contains its model-wise sales figures, which is sensitive information, the report said, citing unnamed sources.

Confidential data

A recall requires parties to return the report, which then undergoes further review for redactions.

Xiaomi reportedly wants the Flipkart report recalled, and parties asked to destroy any copies they have so the report can be further redacted and reshared.

Such reports are not made public, but are shared with parties in a case.

If the report into Xiaomi and Flipkart is recalled, it could mean a delay into the CCI’s investigation into anti-competitive practices by Amazon and Flipkart that began in 2021.

The report Xiaomi is asking to be recalled found it and Flipkart breached competition laws by colluding to launch phones exclusively on their websites.

The CCI has produced a similar report on Amazon’s Indian operation.

The two reports, produced last month, reportedly found both Amazon and Flipkart breached antitrust laws by colluding with Xiaomi and other smartphone makers for exclusive launches, as well as preferencing selected sellers and prioritising certain listings.

Collusion

Xiaomi is not concerned about the Amazon report, which also found it and Amazon colluded on online sales in breach of antitrust laws, the report said.

The Flipkart report found the Indian units of Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola, Vivo, Lenovo and Realme engaged in exclusive product launchees on the site which was “against free and fair competition” and “against the interest of consumers”.

In July the CCI reportedly found Apple in breach of antitrust law for forcing developers to use its in-app purchase system, for which they are charged an average commission of 30 percent.

Apple abused its dominant position in the market for app stores on its iOS operating system and engaged “in abusive conduct and practices”, the agency said in a confidential 142-page report.