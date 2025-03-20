EU Hands Apple First Interoperability Requirements

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Apple has received its first preliminary technical instructions from the European Commission as the regulator seeks to open up the iPhone and iPad ecosystem under Digital Markets Act rules.

The move follows two specification proceedings opened under the DMA in September.

The first measure requires Apple to grant connected devices such as smartwatches access to iOS connectivity features such as notifications and device pairing.

Third-party access

Third-party devices are currently barred from accessing a range of features to which Apple itself has access for its own devices, such as headphones or watches, which the Commission considers unfair competition.

The second measure gives Apple requirements for its dealings with third-party developers linking to its mobile operating systems, including improved access to technical documentation and better communication.

The Commission said Apple should provide “timely communication and updates, and a more predictable timeline for the review of interoperability requests”.

Apple has denounced the Commission’s measures, saying they require it to provide its innovations to competitors and would expose users’ personal data to third-party developers, who could exploit it to invade their privacy.

It also said the rules unfairly target it. Apple was designated a gatekeeper under the DMA, meaning it, like other large tech firms such as Google, is singled out for special scrutiny.

‘Red tape’

“Today’s decisions wrap us in red tape, slowing down Apple’s ability to innovate for users in Europe and forcing us to give away our new features for free to companies who don’t have to play by the same rules,” Apple said.

The company said the measures would be bad for its products and European users and that it would work with the Commission to advocate its point of view.

Many third-party developers have welcomed the changes, with Eric Migicovsky, the creator of Pebble smartwatches, saying this week that the DMA could allow devices access to features that Apple Watches already use, such as sending text messages or taking action on notifications.

“If you live in Europe, thank you for voting for representatives who passed the DMA,” Migicovsky said.