The United States has announced a new strategy to help the country deal with the rising number of cyberattacks, digital crime, and hostile nation-state hacking.

The White House announced the ‘National Cybersecurity Strategy‘ to “secure the full benefits of a safe and secure digital ecosystem for all Americans.”

The online world is becoming increasingly risky. Last summer, a senior US General confirmed that it had carried out offensive cyber operations to support Ukraine.

Cybersecurity Strategy

“In this decisive decade, the United States will reimagine cyberspace as a tool to achieve our goals in a way that reflects our values: economic security and prosperity; respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms; trust in our democracy and democratic institutions; and an equitable and diverse society,” said the White House.

“To realise this vision, we must make fundamental shifts in how the United States allocates roles, responsibilities, and resources in cyberspace.”

The strategy names China and Russia as the most prominent cybersecurity threats to the United States. On a call with reporters, a US official who declined to be named, told Reuters that part of the new strategy was aimed at reining in Russian hackers.

“Russia is serving as a de facto safe haven for cybercrime, and ransomware is a predominant issue that we’re dealing with today,” the official reportedly said.

“The criminal justice system isn’t going to be able to on its own address this problem – we do need to look at other elements of national power,” the official added. “So we’re hopeful that Russia understands the consequences of malicious activity in cyberspace, and will continue to be restrained.”

The strategy calls for building coalitions with foreign partners “to create pressure on Russia and other malicious actors to change their behaviour” said a second US official on the call, who also declined to be named.

“I think we’ve seen some success in sustaining those coalitions over the last year,” the official added.

Steps to take

The new Cybersecurity Strategy envisions a number of steps which includes:

Defend Critical Infrastructure; Disrupt and Dismantle Threat Actors; Shape Market Forces to Drive Security and Resilience; Invest in a Resilient Future; Forge International Partnerships to Pursue Shared Goals

The strategy will be co-ordinated by the Office of the National Cyber Director.