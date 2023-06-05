Top NBCUniversal Exec Joins Twitter

Former NBCUniversal executive Joe Benarroch is to join Twitter on Monday in a role focusing on business operations, he said.

The move comes after incoming Twitter chief executive Linda Yaccarino was appointed to the role in May after leaving her post as advertising chief at NBCUniversal.

The two worked together, with Benarroch serving as executive vice president for communications, advertising and partnerships and reporting to Yaccarino.

Twitter owner and current chief executive Elon Musk said at the time of announcing Yaccarino’s appointment that she would start at the social media platform in six weeks’ time.

‘Twitter 2.0’

“Welcome to the flock, @benarroch_joe! From one bird to the next,” Yaccarino wrote in a tweet.

Benarroch indicated on his LinkedIn profile that he would be based at the company’s New York office.

He said in an onilne message that he was “looking forward to bringing my experience to Twitter, and to working with the entire team to build Twitter 2.0 together”.

Since buying the company last October Musk has been under pressure to appoint someone else to handle day-to-day operations at the firm, allowing him to shift more of his attention to his other businesses, principally Tesla and SpaceX.

Executive reshuffle

Last week it emerged that Twitter’s second head of trust and safety under Musk had resigned.

Ella Irwin took over the post in November 2022 after the resignation of her predecessor Yoel Roth.

The reason for her resignation was unclear, but came after Musk publicly criticised a content moderation decision made at Twitter – the area overseen by Irwin.

Content moderation has been a controversial issue at Twitter under Musk, who has called himself a “free speech absolutist”.