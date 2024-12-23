IT Glitch Disrupts Morrisons Christmas Shopping

Morrisons offers discounts after glitch causes promotions to not be applied for card holders, as online orders also delayed

Christmas shopping at Morrisons supermarket has been disrupted by an IT glitch.

The chain offered loyalty card holders 10 percent all shopping on Monday and Christmas Eve after the bug caused promotional discounts not to be applied to purchases.

It also offered discounts to all shoppers.

The bug caused by “system issues” meant that when shoppers checked out, their purchases did not reflect lower prices advertised for More card holders.

Discount

Some click-and-collect and online delivery orders were also affected.

“If More card prices are not registering, we will apply a 10 percent discount to the customer’s entire shop,” the chain said.

The offer applies until stores close on Tuesday, Christmas Eve.

In Scotland the discount will not apply to alcohol, but will apply to the rest of the shop.

Some home delivery orders may arrive late and click-and-collect customers should wait until they receive an email before going to the store.

Delivery order glitches were “isolated” and not caused by the main systems issues, the supermarket chain said, adding it “will be communicating directly with those customers affected” to resolve issues.

Delays

Users said on social media that they had in some cases booked delivery slots months ahead of time and were now concerned they would not be receiving Christmas food orders.

Monday was expected to be the busiest shopping day for supermarkets this year, retail analysts Kantar said, with sales expected to reach over £13 billion for the first December ever.

“We sincerely apologise to our customers for this inconvenience,” said a spokesperson for Morrisons.