Group Supporting Women In Tech Abruptly Closes

Non-profit group Women Who Code shuts down abruptly after losing ‘critical’ funding sources, in blow for tech diversity push

A non-profit group that supported women in the technology sector has announced its surprise closure following a vote by its board of directors to dissolve the organisation.

Women Who Code was formed in 2011 as a community group by a small team of engineers in San Francisco, and became a non-profit organisation in 2013.

The group has since moved its headquarters to Atlanta, Georgia and says it had 360,000 participants in its community across 145 countries.

It said it had lost “critical” funding, without giving details.

‘Difficult decision’

“We are announcing the difficult decision to close Women Who Code, following a vote by the Board of Directors to dissolve the organisation,” WWC said in a statement.

The decision was taken after “careful consideration of all options” and was due to “factors that have materially impacted our funding sources”.

“We understand that this news will come as a disappointment to many, and we want to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who have been a part of our journey,” the group said.

It added that its mission was “not complete”.

“Our vision of a tech industry where diverse women and historically excluded people thrive at every level is not fulfilled,” WWC said.

‘Saddened’

The group said it held more than 20,000 events and gave out some $3.5 million (£2.8m) in scholarships over the years.

Last month WWC announced a conference for May that has now been cancelled.

People who had participated in WWC chapters and events expressed surprise and dismay over the announcement on social media.

“I am saddened by this news. I just attended an amazing lunch and learn with the Dallas group about web development freelancing. It was great,” wrote one participant.

Another said there was a need for organisations such as WWC that “uplift women and encourage them to get into tech despite the jerks”.

“We shouldn’t put up with it and let men get away with it,” the person wrote.

Diversity

“It was a wonderful resource that impacted thousands of people and their careers, including my own,” wrote Cassidy Williams, chief technology officer at app Brainstory, on social media platform X.

Women accounted for about 12 percent of tech leadership positions in the UK in 2023, compared to 14 percent worldwide, up from 9 percent and 12 percent respectively in 2018, according to digital services consultancy Nash Squared.

Women made up about 23 percent of tech teams last year in the UK, up from 20 percent in 2018, the firm said, compared to 23 percent and 21 percent worldwide.