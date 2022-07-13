BT To Grow Digital Workforce In UK, India

UK carrier announces plans to add 2,800 jobs in UK and India, in contrast to others in tech industry implementing hiring slowdowns

BT’s Digital unit is to add 2,800 jobs in both the UK and India, in a welcome development for the tech jobs sector.

With many tech firms announcing hiring slowdowns or job cuts, BT’s Digital division will add 1,000 jobs in the UK, and 1,800 jobs in India, taking its internal worker headcount up to 6,300 people by 2024, from 3,500 currently.

The carrier said these hirings are part of its plan to greatly accelerate the Digital transformation in BT with the goal of bringing more core digital expertise in-house.

BT Digital

The 1,000 new jobs in the UK will be based around BT’s hubs in Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, Belfast, Ipswich and London.

The 1,800 new jobs in India will meanwhile be based around Bengaluru and Gurugram.

BT said the roles will span product management, software engineering, cloud, design, data, AI and machine learning and agile delivery.

The majority will be brought on board by April 2024, BT said.

“Digital was founded to accelerate BT’s transformation, innovation and return to growth,” said Harmeen Mehta, chief digital and innovation officer at BT. “To succeed, we need to bring in and upskill the top digital talent, and our efforts will boost the tech communities in the UK and India along the way.”

BT said it will also continuing with its ambitious programme of up- and re-skilling, including the development of an expansive learning resource, the BT Digital Campus, drawing on industry-leading digital skills platforms as well as proprietary BT learning content, to ensure its existing talent can be at the cutting edge of Digital technology.

BT’s said it will offset the costs of these new jobs by a reduction in its reliance on subcontracted labour.

New starters

“We’re hard at work transforming the way BT engages with talent as we add to the type of people we want in the heart of this new business unit,” added director of HR, Digital, Mark Murphy. “New arrivals will be immediately contributing to the progressive, collaborative, transformative ‘Digital Way’ at the heart of how it works.”

BT also said that 400 of these planned jobs will be “entry talent”, focussed on apprentices, graduates, women returners and others starting their careers in Digital.

Those interested are advised to click here to learn more about the roles on offer.