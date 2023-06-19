Eve, Blade Team Up For Electric Flights In Europe

Electric air vehicle start-up Eve Air Mobility is to extend an existing partnership with Blade Air Mobility to use Eve’s upcoming aircraft in Blade’s European networks, starting with France.

Blade, whose European routes include flying conventional helicopters between Nice and Monaco, has an existing deal with Eve to use its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles in the US and India.

The companies, which are currently participating in the Paris Airshow, said Blade would focus on developing practical applications for air mobility, including identifying future routes in France and other European countries.

Eve was spun out of EbraerX, the experimental arm of Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer, in 2020 and began publicly trading on the Nasdaq exchange last year via a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

Electric flights

The start-up, one of a number of companies developing eVTOL craft for short routes centred around major cities and airports, is planning for its vehicle to start commercial operations in 2026.

Last year Eve and Blade said they would deploy up to 200 electric aircraft in India, following a separate deal around US routes.

“Extending our partnership with Eve underscores Blade’s commitment to leading the transition from conventional to electric vertical aircraft,” said Blade chief executive Rob Wiesenthal in a statement.

Backed by investors such as United Airlines and Rolls-Royce, Eve has a backlog of nearly 2,800 orders ahead of the construction of its first full-scale prototype, expected in the second half of this year.

Prototype

The company is currently selecting its main equipment suppliers and said it has been ground-testing propulsion systems and carrying out wind tunnel testing.

Last week partner United said it plans to use Eve’s eVTOL craft to launch an air taxi service offering “electric commuter flights throughout the Bay Area” in 2026, without giving further details.

New York City-based Blade last year acquired charter and scheduled flight operations of Monacair, Heli Securite and Azur Helicoptere.