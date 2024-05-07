Tesla Fires Software, Service, Engineering Staff

Tesla has reportedly laid off employees in software, service and engineering as part of an ongoing major staff cull announced last month.

Employees received emails informing them of termination between Friday and Sunday, Elektrek reported.

The latest round of layoffs came after chief executive Elon Musk last week fired Rebecca Tinucci, the company’s former head of charging, as well as nearly all of her 500-person team, effectively disbanding the unit, with a few staff reassigned to other roles.

Tinucci’s responsibilities included the company’s network of Supercharger charging points, considered a key asset.

Executive departures

She was also a key player in convincing competing carmakers to adopt Tesla’s NACS charging ports, increasing compatibility across different car models and reducing the cost of building out multiple networks of redundant infrastructure.

Tinucci’s departure came after Musk told executives they would be fired if their subordinates “don’t obviously pass the excellent, necessary and trustworthy test”.

Following Tinucci’s departure Musk emailed other executives that they would be terminated if they didn’t release a higher percentage of their staff, Elekctrek reported.

Sales slowdown

Other top executives who have departed amidst the current cull include Drew Baglino, Rohan Patel and Daniel Ho.

Tesla faces dropping sales amidst a price war and increased competition in the key China market, even as Musk presses ahead with a planned $56 billion (£44.5bn) pay package that was vetoed by a judge in January.