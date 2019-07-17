Elon Musk Predicts AI Computer Interface For Human Brain

Chip implanted in the human brain by NeuraLink could allow ‘symbiosis with artificial intelligence’

The boss of Telsa Elon Musk has outlined plans to connect human brains directly to computers, using a tiny chip implanted in human brains.

Elon Musk and the firm he created, NeuraLink, outlined the plan which would allow the human brain to be directly connected to a computer so as to allow the human to control the computer.

The idea is to help those patients with severe neurological conditions, and would allow the computer to analyse recordings of the brain using machine learning.

AI Interface

In 2017 Musk revealed he wanted to have a functioning brain to computer interface within the next four years with his company Neuralink.

Musk’s company has focused on creating devices that can be implanted in the human brain, with the end goal of enabling people to effectively merge with software and adapt to the advancements in artificial intelligence (AI).

According to Musk NeuraLink has already tested the interface device on monkeys, who were able to control a computer via its brain.

NeuraLink is now working on a submission to start human testing, but this will need to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Musk describes the plan as “symbiosis with artificial intelligence”, and hopes the first prototype could be implanted in a human by the end of next year.

Essentially, the goal is to create brain interfaces to alleviate symptoms of chronic medical conditions in human beings.

NeuraLink will have to compete with Facebook however, as it has also previously revealed plans to connect human brains to computers in the near future.

Musk vs AI

The decision of Elon Musk to create NeuraLink is perhaps surprising to some, considering his well known caution about artificial intelligence.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has previously clashed with Musk over artificial intelligence (AI), accusing him of not understanding the emergent technology.

Musk, speaking during an interview at the AeroAstro Centennial Symposium at MIT in 2015 called AI “our biggest existential threat”.

