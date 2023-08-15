Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: AI and MedTech
What are the key advantages or benefits that AI brings to MedTech, and how does it enhance patient care and outcomes? And what are the challenges or limitations associated with implementing AI in MedTech, and how can they be overcome?
Kirsty Biddiscombe, UK Head for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Analytics at NetApp.
Kirsty leads AI, ML & Analytics wing for NetApp’s UK&I business. She plays a crucial role in driving successful engagement in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Analytics, supporting organisations to achieve their business objectives around their AI presence.