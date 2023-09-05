CEO of One Medical healthcare provider acquired by Amazon resigns, six months after $3.9 billion deal was closed

Amazon has lost another high level executive after Amir Dan Rubin, the CEO of One Medical, decided to step down later this year.

The Washington Post reported that Rubin will be replaced by Trent Green, One Medical’s operating chief, and the resignation comes just over a year since Amazon first announced its intention to buy the healthcare provider.

Amir Dan Rubin’s upcoming exit makes him the latest Amazon executive to resign from the e-commerce giant, after a spate of recent departures.

One Medical

It was back in July last year, when Amazon had first announced it would acquire San Francisco healthcare provider One Medical for $3.9 billion (£3.24bn).

A month later Amazon closed down its own health service (Amazon Care) to allow it to focus on the One Medical acquisition.

It was predicted that the One Medical deal would prove a test for regulators and lawmakers, many of whom wish to rein in the market power of the biggest tech companies.

But the One Medical acquisition closed in February 2023, after the US Federal Trade Commission decided it would not challenge the purchase.

“After six plus years as CEO of One Medical, helping guide the organisation to new levels of impact, Amir Dan Rubin has decided to leave One Medical later this year,” wrote Amazon senior vice president Neil Lindsay to One Medical staff, in an email obtained by The Washington Post.

In an email to staff, Rubin said he had “affection, admiration, appreciation and ambition” for his former employees.

“Trent is such a highly effective, experienced, and values driven leader,” Rubin wrote. “I am so excited about all that One Medical is positioned to do going forward as part of Amazon.”

“After more than six years as CEO of One Medical, Amir Dan Rubin has decided to leave One Medical later this year,” confirmed One Medical spokesperson Breanna Shirk in an email to the Washington Post. “He will work closely with the team over the coming months to transition the CEO role smoothly to Trent Green, who is currently One Medical’s COO and is deeply familiar with the business and team.”

Healthcare ambitions

Amazon’s One Medical acquisition was intended to further its move into the medical industry, which date back more than 20 years.

Amazon it should be remembered was a major investor in Drugstore.com, a start-up that launched in 1999 and was acquired by US pharmacy chain Walgreens in 2011.

More recently Amazon bought prescription delivery firm PillPack in 2018 before launching its own Amazon Pharmacy subsidiary in 2020.

One Medical offers a subscription-based model where users pay a monthly fee to have access to doctors, including, but not limited to, virtual appointments.

The deal will turn Amazon into a provider of primary medical care with access to more than 200 brick-and-mortar doctors’ offices, along with roughly 815,000 One Medical members.

Meanwhile Amazon Clinic had launched in November 2022, and offered customers in 32 US states, 24/7 access to third-party healthcare providers directly on Amazon’s website and mobile app. It is touted as a virtual solution for “people’s common ailments” such as acne, erectile dysfunction and pinkeye.

Last month Amazon Clinic became available in all 50 US states, as well as Washington DC.

Executive departures

The forthcoming departure One Medical CEO Amir Dan Rubin comes after a spate of recent executive departures at Amazon.

Last month Amazon’s David Limp, the long-serving senior vice president in charge of consumer electronic devices, announced he was stepping down and leaving Amazon.

A number of other senior Amazon executives have left, including Worldwide Consumer CEO Dave Clark; media and entertainment leader Jeff Blackburn; Amazon Web Services executive Charlie Bell; customer fulfillment leader Alicia Boler Davis; and corporate affairs head Jay Carney.

In August 2023 Amazon lost two key executives associated with its drone delivery operation.

Jim Mullin (Prime Air’s chief pilot) left Amazon in July, and Robert Dreer, who reported to Mullin and was responsible for all of Prime Air’s test operations, also departed for a role at electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft startup Opener.

Amazon has also seen multiple recently departures from executives whose companies it has acquired. This includes Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear, PillPack co-founders TJ Parker and Elliot Cohen, and Ring founder Jamie Siminoff.