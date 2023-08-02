Amazon’s virtual doctor’s surgery, known as Amazon Clinic, is now available in all 50 US states, as well as Washington DC

Amazon’s healthcare push continues after the e-commerce giant confirmed its virtual medical service has expanded nationwide across the US.

Last November Amazon Clinic had launched and offered customers in 32 US states, 24/7 access to third-party healthcare providers directly on Amazon’s website and mobile app. It was touted as a solution for “people’s common ailments.”

Now on Tuesday this week the firm confirmed that Amazon Clinic has expanded nationwide “to provide messaging and video visits for common health conditions.”

Amazon Clinic

Amazon Clinic customers in all 50 states and Washington, DC can now receive convenient, affordable, and trusted care from the comfort of home, the e-commerce giant claimed.

The convenience of Amazon Clinic is apparently very popular, with customers giving it a 96 percent customer satisfaction rating.

In addition to message-based consultations in 34 states, Amazon Clinic now supports video visits nationwide.

A video demo is available here.

Amazon Clinic offers customers 24/7 access to clinicians directly through Amazon.com and the Amazon mobile app.

“At Amazon, we want to make it dramatically easier for people to get and stay healthy, and we’re doing that by helping customers get the care and medications they need in the way that is most convenient for them,” wrote Dr Nworah Ayogu, Chief Medical Officer and General Manager, Amazon Clinic. “As a doctor, I’ve seen firsthand that patients want to be healthy but lack the time, tools, or resources to effectively manage their care,” said Dr Ayogu. “Amazon provides multiple health services to provide the choice, convenience, and continuity of care customers need when it comes to their health.”

Removing barriers

She claimed that Amazon Clinic removes barriers by helping customers treat their everyday health concerns wherever they are, at any time of day. And, they can see the cost before they start the visit, Dr Ayogu added.

To get treatment, customers simply visit Amazon Clinic on the Amazon website or Amazon mobile app. There, they can compare response times and prices from multiple telehealth provider groups, complete an intake form, and connect with their chosen provider.

Depending on the state in which they are located, customers can connect via messaging or video call – all without an appointment or health insurance.

Customers have the flexibility of filling their medication at Amazon Pharmacy with free shipping or at any other pharmacy of their choice.

Healthcare move

Amazon Clinic is another healthcare move by Amazon, which has been vested in the sector for more than 20 years.

Amazon was a major investor in Drugstore.com, a start-up that launched in 1999 and was acquired by US pharmacy chain Walgreens in 2011.

More recently Amazon bought prescription delivery firm PillPack in 2018, before launching its own Amazon Pharmacy subsidiary in 2020.

The Amazon Pharmacy allows customers to get their medication delivered to their door conveniently – in just two days for Prime Members.

Then in July 2002 Amazon announced it would acquire San Francisco healthcare provider One Medical for $3.9 billion.

It closed the acquisition of One Medical in February 2023.