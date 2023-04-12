Quest Software Podcast: The Democratisation of Data: Episode 2: Legacy technology – A burden and a Vulnerability?

Welcome to the second podcast in this series, The Democratisation of Data.

A data strategy has many components, but a trinity of drivers leads to true data democracy: Management, Trust and Visibility. Businesses must be able to manage the data they have to extract value easily. Data must be trusted, as strategic business decisions can be based on a single source of truth. And within the security aspect of data democracy, data must be protected from attack.

Michael O’Donnell – A Senior Analyst at Quest Software

Michael has a wide set of interests ranging from Resilience, Root Cause Analysis, Data Analysis, Business Analysis, Database Platforms, and Efficiency. His engineering background brings an understanding of an operations team's need to stabilise a system and manage the quality of the system and service for better outcomes, leading to less disruption and increased capacity. Over the past decade or so, Michael has worked in the field, understanding customer needs, the intricacies of their enterprise data architectures, and the various set of tools required to be in symphony together (hopefully, harmoniously).

Join us for the third episode, where we will consider management, trust, and visibility within an environment of data democracy.