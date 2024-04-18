Oracle has confirmed a huge investment into its operations in Japan, that will grow Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s (OCI) footprint across that country.

The American software and cloud giant announced that its investment of more than $8 billion over the next 10 years will help it “meet the growing demand for cloud computing and AI infrastructure in Japan.”

Japan has recently received a number of huge investments, including funding for new chip factories and subsea cables.

Microsoft also recently announced it will invest $2.9 billion in AI and cloud infrastructure in Japan.

Oracle Japan

Now Oracle Corporation Japan has this week confirmed that it plans to invest more than $8 billion to grow Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s (OCI) footprint across Japan.

The investment will also help customers and partners address the digital sovereignty requirements in Japan, and will see Oracle will significantly expand its operations and support engineering teams with Japan-based personnel.

“We are dedicated to meeting our customers and partners where they are in their cloud journey,” said Toshimitsu Misawa, member of the board, corporate executive officer and president, Oracle Corporation Japan. Read also : Creating Deepfake Porn Without Consent To Become A Crime “By growing our cloud footprint and providing a team to support sovereign operations in Japan, we are giving our customers and partners the opportunity to innovate with AI and other cloud services while supporting their regulatory and sovereignty requirements,” said Misawa.

Oracle said it plans to increase local customer support of its public cloud regions in Tokyo and Osaka and its local operations teams for Oracle Alloy and OCI Dedicated Region.

This will enable governments and businesses across Japan to continue to move their mission-critical workloads to the Oracle Cloud and embrace sovereign AI solutions.

Oracle said its sovereign cloud and AI services can be delivered securely within a country’s borders or an organisation’s premises with a range of operational controls.

Cloud competition

Oracle also announced that it will collaborate with Fujitsu to deliver sovereign cloud and AI capabilities that help address the digital sovereignty requirements of Japanese businesses and the public sector.

The heavy investment in Japan by Oracle comes after the US tech firm has seen slowing revenue growth for it’s cloud infrastructure unit.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is locked in a fierce competition with the likes of Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.