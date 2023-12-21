Outage Resolved At Elon Musk’s X

Social media platform X (aka Twitter) is back up and running, after thousands of users in US, UK and Europe suffer outage

Normal service at Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) has resumed, after an outage seems to have resolved after 7am GMT Thursday morning.

According to outage tracking website, Downdetector, users began reporting problems with Twitter from 5am to after 7am Thursday morning.

It has been reported that the outage impacted more than 94,000 users in the US,, as well as 7,000 users in the UK and Canada. Other countries were also impacted.

X outage

The cause of the outage is not known, but the outage saw tens of thousands of users being unable to view posts.

Instead they received a “Welcome to X!” message, whereas as X Pro users encountered a message that said “Waiting for posts”, Reuters reported.

According to Bloomberg, it was the biggest outage the platform has seen since it was bought by Elon Musk in a $44 billion deal in October last year.

Users took to rival app Threads, as well as Facebook and Reddit to discuss the outage.

Radio silence

However there was complete radio silence about the outage from Twitter itself.

Indeed, there was no mention of it on the Twitter support page, which has not been updated since 31 October.

There was also no mention of the outage on the Twitter status page.

Twitter of course has experienced outages before, with the last major outage being in March this year, when users experienced a range of connection issues.

Elon Musk’s decision to axe over 80 percent of Twitter’s workforce, as well as the closure of Twitter’s Sacramento data centre, have previously been cited by users as possible reasons for the outages.