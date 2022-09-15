ARM Holdings has this week updated its data centre chip design with the Neoverse V2, designed to lead with per-thread performance for cloud, hyperscale and HPC workloads.

ARM designs are used as the foundation by many of the world’s leading cloud service providers in their own data centres, but in Wednesday’s announcement, ARM said its latest core will deal with the “insatiable” demand for data from 5G to the cloud to smart cities.

ARM said the Neoverse V2 will help future cloud infrastructures handle the demand from this “data explosion”, as well as the effective processing of evermore complex workloads … all while increasing power efficiency and minimizing carbon footprint.

Neoverse V2

Indeed, ARM noted that chip giant Nvidia’s latest data centre processor (Grace) is built using the Neoverse V2 design. Other firms are also apparently utilising the design.

The new design comes after ARM recognised the needs of its hyperscale and HPC customers that needed to further push cloud workload performance without requiring more power and area.

ARM responded with Neoverse V2 Platform (“Demeter”) featuring its newest V-series core and the widely deployed Arm CMN-700 mesh interconnect.

“Neoverse V2 will deliver market-leading integer performance for cloud and HPC workloads and introduces several Armv9 architectural security enhancements,” noted the British chip designer.

N-Series

ARM said that in addition to the Neoverse V2, as part of its ongoing investment in efficient performance and efficient throughput, its next generation N-Series product is in development and will be available to partners in 2023.

ARM said this next N-Series CPU will “deliver generational increases in both performance and efficiency over the market leading efficiency of N2.”

“Our partners are taking this and building very efficient solutions to target the problem spaces that they’re going after,” Dermot O’Driscoll, ARM’s VP for product solutions was quoted by Reuters as saying during a Q&A session about the new product.

“So we do expect to see some pretty compelling data points going from V1 to V2,” said O’Driscoll.