Advancing the Alibaba Cloud with Wuying Cloudbook

For businesses that currently use the Alibaba Cloud, the Apsara Conference was an essential destination. Supported by dedicated Wuying Architecture, Wuying Cloudbook provides enhanced security, flexibility, and collaboration for the workplace in the digital age.

The Wuying Cloudbook, empowered by Wuying Architecture, is designed to provide enterprises with unlimited computing power while helping them enhance data security, improve cost efficiency, and facilitate collaboration in increasingly diverse hybrid office settings.

The scalability, security, and flexibility of Wuying Cloudbook are supported by Alibaba Cloud’s Wuying Architecture, which is designed to optimise workload collaboration between the cloud and local devices.

Also, the industry-leading architecture is compatible with devices ranging from laptops and tablets to any hardware that demands robust computing power. Leveraging this architecture, users can access unlimited computing power and storage capacity in any computing terminal.

Drawing on the high levels of security, scalability and compatibility that characterise the cloud, the Wuying Cloudbook allows users to fully leverage the power of cloud computing while minimising the workload for local devices. Users can scale computing power and storage up or down to meet their demands as and when they need, getting rid of the capacity restrictions of running large-scale software, such as video-rendering software, and enjoying a real-time interactive experience with low latency and high-quality images.

“Wuying Architecture is a powerful extension and expansion of the workplace. It helps enterprises to enhance flexibility and improve operational efficiency. Taking advantage of cloud-based data security capabilities and tools, Wuying provides additional assurance to safeguarding corporate information security,” said Jiangwei JIANG, Senior Researcher and General Manager of Infrastructure Products Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. “Thanks to its compatibility, Wuying Architecture brings the benefits of cloud computing to hardware brands, software vendors and enterprises, as well as individual users.”

In addition, the Wuying Cloudbook supports secure storage and transmission of massive volumes of organisational resources by centralising and managing them in the cloud. It overcomes typical security challenges in enterprise environments, such as data loss and local device vulnerabilities, while allowing users to access organisational resources anytime, anywhere.

Automotive and Education

In China, IM Motors, an intelligent electric vehicle company, is the first in the automobile industry to adopt Wuying in product design. At the R&D stage, teams in different locations need to collaborate closely. Using Wuying, the design documents can be accessed by multiple teams in multiple locations.

“The automobile industry traditionally relied heavily on offline collaboration, as large-scale workstations were necessary for many work processes. Wuying is a dream come true for our sector. Not only does it offer the necessary computing power to support the intense workload, but it also eases our anxiety around data security when transmitting and sharing confidential design files, allowing us to focus our attention on the design itself,” said Jiao XIANG, Executive Director of Intelligence Research Center, IM Motors.

East China Normal University is one of the early adopters of Wuying in education. The cloud computing has replaced traditional server rooms in research projects, allowing students to work seamlessly on their projects when they move from laboratories to classrooms and dormitories, as the research data has been centralised in the cloud. Research efficiency has also been greatly improved by running data analytics on the cloud.

“This mobile research mode offered by Wuying has proven to be very valuable for professors and students alike. On-the-cloud laboratories provide unlimited computing power, overcoming latency and bandwidth limitations in a localised setting. In addition, it’s a powerful, 24/7 service, which helps us obtain research results in a much shorter time,” said Wei WANG, professor at the School of Data Science and Engineering, East China Normal University.

The Wuying Cloudbook, which will be demonstrated at the exhibition area at Alibaba Cloud’s Apsara Conference, features an ultra-thin body just 13.9mm deep and a 14-inch touch- 2 screens. An unboxing video, giving a preview of the device, is available here. With this new addition, Alibaba Cloud now offers cloud computing in the form of a card, a box, an all-in-one PC, a laptop, and a Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) application.