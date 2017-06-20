Nokia Goes Big On Digital Health With Connected Portfolio

Nokia has launched a portfolio of digital health products designed to help users manage and take control of their health.

The product line is designed to fit multiple different lifestyles and is focused on changing the dynamic between patients, doctors and the medical community with tools to prevent chronic diseases.

New products include a Wi-Fi connected BMI scale called Nokia Body and a compact blood pressure monitor called Nokia BPM+, both of which supplement a redesigned Nokia Health Mate app for users to track their health.

Digital health

Nokia Health Mate is available on both Android and iOS devices and collects data from the whole product line to provide insights and trends on metrics such as weight, activity, sleep patterns and blood pressure.

Key features include enhanced navigation for content discovery, new eight-week wellness programmes endorsed by medical professionals to help users reach their specific health goals and tools to visualise goal progress.

One of the products the app collects data from is Nokia Body, which offers smart weight-management and provides measurements via Position Control technology.

It also features a weight trend screen to track progress, access to BMI trends and data analysis, automatic Wi-Fi synchronisation and personalised coaching through Nokia Health Mate.

Finally, with Nokia BPM+, users can monitor their blood pressure wherever they are and share data with medical professionals to prevent, manage and monitor the effectiveness of treatment for conditions such as hypertension.

“To face the global health crisis of chronic diseases related to lifestyle and behaviour, we need powerful and engaging tools and solutions,” said Nokia Chief Medical Officer, Matthew Diamond, MD, PhD.

“Nokia is committed to shifting the focus from treatment to prevention, empowering consumers to take control of their health.”

e-Health

The prevalence of personal, electronic-based healthcare tools is growing rapidly, as vendors look to exploit the power of connected devices and big data.

Ulster University, for example, recently launched a £2 million hub to accelerate health tech innovation, following on from its rollout of an IoT network to power connected health research.

The University of Swansea is also testing 5G-powered smart bandages that can monitor wounds and Google’s Deepmind is enhancing its own healthcare credentials through secure data tracking.

